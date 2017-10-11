Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on S32. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of South32 to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 174.73 ($2.30).

Get South32 Ltd alerts:

Shares of South32 (LON:S32) opened at 193.75 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 10.08 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.02. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 201.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “South32’s (S32) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/south32s-s32-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-macquarie.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%.

South32 Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.