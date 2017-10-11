Sotheby’s (BID) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sotheby’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 121,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 351,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 265,267 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotheby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotheby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Sotheby’s in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sotheby’s (NYSE BID) opened at 49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Sotheby’s has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Sotheby’s had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotheby’s will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sotheby’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sotheby’s Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

