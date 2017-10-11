Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Shares Up 16.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.10. 3,200,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 541,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $7.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS AG began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock’s market cap is $172.43 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

