Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Sonic Automotive also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE SAH) traded down 3.47% on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 215,536 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

