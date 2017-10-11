Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orbitz Worldwide (OWW) Share Price

News stories about Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE:OWW) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbitz Worldwide earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3243499808832 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About Orbitz Worldwide

Orbitz Worldwide, Inc is an online travel company. The Company offers leisure and business travelers to research, plan and book travel products and services, including hotels, flights, vacation packages, car rentals, cruises, travel insurance, destination services and event tickets. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Orbitz and CheapTickets in the United States, ebookers in Europe and HotelClub and RatesToGo (collectively HotelClub) in Asia Pacific region.

