Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ABB (ABB) Stock Price

Headlines about ABB (NYSE:ABB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABB earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3104504934178 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 734,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABB will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

