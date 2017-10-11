Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Verifone Systems (PAY) Share Price

Media headlines about Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verifone Systems earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3335787766928 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on PAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verifone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verifone Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) opened at 20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion. Verifone Systems has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.13 million. Verifone Systems had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verifone Systems will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Verifone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

