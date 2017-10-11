Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Price

News stories about The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Trade Desk earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.6381487192691 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get The Trade Desk Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ TTD) opened at 64.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.21. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $66.42.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $242,410.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,215.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $3,743,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,704 shares of company stock worth $17,504,114. 26.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-the-trade-desk-ttd-stock-price.html.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.