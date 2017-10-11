Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SPS Commerce (SPSC) Share Price

Media headlines about SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPS Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.7325397351212 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $84.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of SPS Commerce (SPSC) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 120,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.13. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

