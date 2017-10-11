Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Share Price

Press coverage about Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair Holdings PLC earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0723818270342 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Ryanair Holdings PLC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.56 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) opened at 106.17 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay-share-price.html.

About Ryanair Holdings PLC

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.