Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) Share Price

News headlines about Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1056307266695 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE ELP) opened at 9.26 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.65.

ELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

