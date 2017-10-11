Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cloudera (CLDR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cloudera earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5302927129713 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudera from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cloudera (NASDAQ CLDR) traded down 3.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 337,794 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.11 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cloudera will post ($0.93) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 6,528,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $103,090,730.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 3,575,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $56,450,797.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

