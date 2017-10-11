Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AMN Healthcare Services (AHS) Stock Price

Headlines about AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AHS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMN Healthcare Services earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0223997911839 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE AHS) traded down 1.31% on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,318 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

