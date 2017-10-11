Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) Stock Price

News coverage about Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.7287592845315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) traded down 0.65% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,126 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

