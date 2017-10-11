Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Equifax (EFX) Stock Price

Headlines about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 41.8163398058812 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Shares of Equifax (EFX) opened at 113.54 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.48 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post $5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $584,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,412.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

