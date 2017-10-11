Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inphi Corporation (IPHI) Share Price

Media headlines about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inphi Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6291702728735 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE IPHI) traded up 0.090% on Wednesday, hitting $39.045. 121,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.338 and a beta of 1.19. Inphi Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Inphi Corporation had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Corporation will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inphi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Inphi Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Inphi Corporation Company Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

