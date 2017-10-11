Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Share Price

News articles about Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hilltop Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.233494028491 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Hilltop Holdings Inc. alerts:

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE HTH) opened at 26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG lowered shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hilltop-holdings-hth-share-price.html.

In other news, Director Charles Clifton Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,024 shares in the company, valued at $30,234,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $5,809,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,985,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop Holdings

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.