Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Financial Engines (FNGN) Share Price

Press coverage about Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Financial Engines earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3800594779393 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FNGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Financial Engines in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Financial Engines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ FNGN) opened at 36.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.20. Financial Engines has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.94 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Financial Engines will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Martin sold 4,109,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $135,806,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,133,149 shares of company stock worth $136,660,683. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

