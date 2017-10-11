Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PriceSmart (PSMT) Stock Price

Media coverage about PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PriceSmart earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6451922831782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ PSMT) opened at 88.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. PriceSmart has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $302,257.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

