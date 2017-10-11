Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dillard’s (DDS) Stock Price

News stories about Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dillard’s earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0792861697411 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Dillard's Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) traded up 1.12% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. 383,429 shares of the company traded hands. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $27,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-dillards-dds-stock-price.html.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.