Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) Share Price

News headlines about RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RE/MAX Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2004047771835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get RE/MAX Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. Stephens lowered shares of RE/MAX Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of RE/MAX Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RE/MAX Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RE/MAX Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) remained flat at $65.70 during trading on Wednesday. 56,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. RE/MAX Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.93.

RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. RE/MAX Holdings had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 79.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Geoffrey D. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of RE/MAX Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-remax-holdings-rmax-share-price.html.

RE/MAX Holdings Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.