Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HudBay Minerals (HBM) Share Price

Press coverage about HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HudBay Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.7396247314512 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HudBay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) traded down 0.63% on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 189,883 shares of the stock were exchanged. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 254.84 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

