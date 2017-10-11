Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 2U (TWOU) Stock Price

Media coverage about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3270472068954 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

2U (NASDAQ TWOU) opened at 58.67 on Wednesday. 2U has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s market cap is $2.81 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

In other news, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

