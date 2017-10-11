Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Share Price

Media headlines about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7992669507713 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE WWE) traded down 0.82% on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 170,032 shares. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock’s market cap is $904.43 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In related news, insider Basil V. Jr. Devito sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $551,343.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Casey Collins sold 13,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $284,121.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,231 shares of company stock worth $3,660,354. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

