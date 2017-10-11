Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock Price

News coverage about HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HMS Holdings Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2969736195214 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on HMS Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HMS Holdings Corp in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded down 0.694% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.315. The company had a trading volume of 272,058 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.828 and a beta of 1.14. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). HMS Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS Holdings Corp news, EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 22,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $404,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,190.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 29,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $597,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,166 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

