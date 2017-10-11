Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Share Price

Press coverage about Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Forum Energy Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7242503671022 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies (FET) traded up 0.831% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.175. 254,129 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The stock’s market cap is $1.64 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.16 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

