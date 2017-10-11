SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated their positive rating on shares of SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SodaStream International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SodaStream International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SodaStream International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG upgraded shares of SodaStream International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SodaStream International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SodaStream International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) opened at 60.62 on Tuesday. SodaStream International has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. SodaStream International had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SodaStream International will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,176,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 525,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 397,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 340,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

