Social Reality (SRAX) versus The Competition Financial Review

Social Reality (NASDAQ: SRAX) is one of 37 public companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Social Reality to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Social Reality Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Social Reality and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Reality Competitors 44 417 875 16 2.64

Social Reality presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Social Reality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Social Reality is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -20.04% -93.45% -29.69% Social Reality Competitors -9.48% -10.87% -3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Social Reality has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Reality’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Social Reality and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $32.35 million -$4.16 million -3.21 Social Reality Competitors $1.17 billion $156.81 million 19.76

Social Reality’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Social Reality. Social Reality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Social Reality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Social Reality peers beat Social Reality on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc. is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands. Its technology assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges. It provides the SRAX platform to brands and their advertising agencies. SRAX Social is a social media and loyalty platform that allows brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives. SRAX MD is an advertisement targeting and data platform for healthcare brands and medical content publishers. SRAX APP is a platform that allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.