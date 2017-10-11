SMART Technologies (SMT) versus Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Critical Contrast

SMART Technologies (NASDAQ: SMT) and Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMART Technologies and Electronics for Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronics for Imaging 1 2 10 0 2.69

Electronics for Imaging has a consensus price target of $51.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. Given Electronics for Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronics for Imaging is more favorable than SMART Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Technologies and Electronics for Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($5.46) -0.82 Electronics for Imaging $988.02 million 1.95 $130.87 million $0.98 42.46

Electronics for Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Technologies. SMART Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronics for Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Technologies and Electronics for Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Technologies -9.52% N/A -17.44% Electronics for Imaging 4.70% 5.58% 3.07%

Risk & Volatility

SMART Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronics for Imaging has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of SMART Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Electronics for Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronics for Imaging beats SMART Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies Inc. (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange. It offers a range of visual collaboration solutions, consisting of software combined with touch-sensitive interactive displays and remote conferencing capabilities. Its hardware and software products for the enterprise market include SMART kapp iQ and SMART kapp iQ Pro, kapp digital capture board, SMART Room System for Microsoft Skype for Business, SMART Meeting Pro software and Bridgit conferencing software.

About Electronics for Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services. The Productivity Software segment consists of a software suite that enables automated end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. The Fiery segment consists of digital front ends that transform digital copiers and printers into networked printing devices for the office, industrial and commercial printing markets.

