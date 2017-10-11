Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SGH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) traded up 11.93% on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 467,418 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $794.34 million. Smart Global Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Smart Global Holdings had a return on equity of 132.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Smart Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,231,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,126,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

Smart Global Holdings Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

