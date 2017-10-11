Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SGH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGH. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Smart Global Holdings from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings (NYSE SGH) opened at 33.11 on Wednesday. Smart Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm’s market cap is $709.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Smart Global Holdings had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 132.75%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000.

Smart Global Holdings Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

