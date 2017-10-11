SM Energy Company (SM) Given a $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SM Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE SM) opened at 17.88 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post ($1.12) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $165,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

