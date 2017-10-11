Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sky Solar Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sky Solar Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sky Solar Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS) opened at 1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.90. Sky Solar Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Solar Holdings stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the quarter. Sky Solar Holdings comprises approximately 0.1% of Quentec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quentec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Sky Solar Holdings worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Solar Holdings

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

