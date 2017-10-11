Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 target price on Skechers U.S.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on Skechers U.S.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE SKX) opened at 25.46 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3,136.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,190,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,421 shares during the period. Mik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Amerigo Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,134,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 47.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,977 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 125.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,260 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

