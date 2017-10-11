SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media stories about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2459794467451 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) opened at 62.13 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.94 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 27.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

