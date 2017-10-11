Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ SIMO) opened at 52.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

