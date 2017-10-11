Sierra Oncology (DNAI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:DNAI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6814764565661 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

