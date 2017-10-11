Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) target price on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Avesoro Resources Inc alerts:

Shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) opened at 2.125 on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 2.90. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 113.15 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Avesoro Resources Inc (ASO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/shore-capital-reaffirms-sell-rating-for-avesoro-resources-inc-aso.html.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc, formerly Aureus Mining Inc, is a Canada-based company, which through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Liberia and Cameroon. The Company’s activities are concentrated on the development of the New Liberty Gold Project, which is located within the Southern Block of the Bea Mountain mining license in Liberia and covers an area of 478 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.