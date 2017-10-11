Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ SHBI) opened at 17.02 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.19.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

