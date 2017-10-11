Shelton Capital Management Takes $403,000 Position in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics Corporation alerts:

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ IPGP) opened at 192.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.13. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $196.09. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.68.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shelton Capital Management Takes $403,000 Position in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/shelton-capital-management-takes-403000-position-in-ipg-photonics-corporation-ipgp.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

In related news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $1,311,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,125.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.