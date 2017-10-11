Shelton Capital Management Maintains Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Shelton Capital Management continued to hold its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 369.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE TOL) opened at 42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.50. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $515,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,535.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $882,613 in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

