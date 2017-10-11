Shelton Capital Management Invests $421,000 in Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 59.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 10.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE BC) opened at 57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.85. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,004,572.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick Corporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

