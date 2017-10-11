Shelton Capital Management Has $432,000 Holdings in Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP)

Shelton Capital Management held its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Great Plains Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Great Plains Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Great Plains Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Great Plains Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Great Plains Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Great Plains Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,500 shares of Great Plains Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $108,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin E. Bryant sold 9,853 shares of Great Plains Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $301,895.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,411.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $838,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) opened at 31.40 on Wednesday. Great Plains Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Great Plains Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Plains Energy Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Great Plains Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.77%.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

