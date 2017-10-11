Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Insider Buys C$17,507,105.00 in Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 860,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,507,105.00.

Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,049,669 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$21,119,340.28.

On Thursday, October 5th, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 337,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.30 per share, with a total value of C$6,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 744,690 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.08 per share, with a total value of C$14,953,375.20.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 303,900 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.23 per share, with a total value of C$6,147,897.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,460 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$28,061.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 2.66% on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 1,036,566 shares of the stock traded hands. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VII. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.04.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

