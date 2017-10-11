ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Stake Raised by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceMaster Global Holdings were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,463,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 13.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,707,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Gillette sold 1,142,961 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $48,667,279.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,296.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James T. Lucke sold 9,230 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $403,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225,655 shares of company stock worth $52,344,228 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) traded down 0.90% on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 23,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. ServiceMaster Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceMaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

