Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) Receives $8.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) traded down 1.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 107,336 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.29. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $751.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,570,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks.

