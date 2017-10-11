Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Medical Holdings Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the health services provider an impact score of 45.6288839937584 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) opened at 17.90 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,374,496.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

