Select Income REIT (SIR) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 15.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 581.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 100,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 70,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ SIR) opened at 24.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.74. Select Income REIT has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 18.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

