Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s results in APAC will be impacted as the Australia /New Zealand region rebuilds cattle herds and ban on Brazil beef exports will impact Latin American volumes. The Diversey sale will be substantially dilutive to earnings as the company is now projecting earnings per share of $1.75 to $1.80 for 2017, down from the earlier guidance of $2.70 per share (pre-sale). Sealed Air generates around 33% of its total company sales from the European region. Sealed Air anticipates that the recent geopolitical events in Europe and the Middle East to have an effect on its business. Also, costs associated with various restructuring actions underway will strain margins. the company has a negative record of earnings surprise.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation raised Sealed Air Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) traded down 0.22% on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,833 shares. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Sealed Air Corporation had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $150,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

