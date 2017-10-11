Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Waste Management by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 450,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.40% on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 401,676 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.42%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,218.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

